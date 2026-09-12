Body language expert details 'no warmth' in Trump and President Connolly interaction during Ireland visit
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Body language expert details 'no warmth' in Trump and President Connolly interaction during Ireland visit

Donald Trump's visit to Ireland has been a whirlwind since he talked about Ireland's conflicted history

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Adrian Dennis / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, US News, Politics, Ireland

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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