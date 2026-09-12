Body language expert details 'no warmth' in Trump and President Connolly interaction during Ireland visit

Donald Trump and President Catherine Connolly apparently showed ‘no warmth’ toward each other when the two leaders met in Ireland, according to a body language expert.

The POTUS arrived in Ireland today (September 12) for his two-day visit, and has already seen some stir caused due to his answers to reporters.

For instance, when Trump shared his controversial take on Ireland being divided into two separate nations, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, and how he'd 'love' to see them come together...it wasn't met 100 percent positively.

In fact, Northern Irish leaders scathed in a response to Trump, issuing their thoughts on reunification after the two countries parted ways in the early 1900s, due to hundreds of years of wars, religious quarrels, and the interference of the Brits.

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Donald Trump met with President Catherine Connolly in Ireland (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

In light of his visit, body language expert Darren Stanton said (on behalf of Covers) that there was a clear sign of 'trust' between Trump and President Connolly, but that there was 'no warmth' between the pair.

Stanton analyzed the pair’s interactions and said their first meeting appeared to be notably formal.

He revealed that the physical distance maintained between the two was palpable and described Connolly’s expression as a 'social smile'.

But there was one tell-tale sign of respect, as Stanton said when it comes to Trump's infamous dominant handshake with world leaders, it was 'reciprocal' with President Connolly.

“There doesn’t appear to be a great deal of warmth when Trump and President Connolly initially. The smile Connolly gives appears to be more of a social smile than a genuinely warm one," said the expert to UNILAD. “The proximity between them is also interesting. There’s no real closeness, no hug and they both maintain a clear distance from one another. Neither makes an attempt to move closer."

He said that 'initially, the interaction comes across as quite transactional' and it seems that 'Connolly recognises the importance of meeting Trump and the potential benefits of that relationship for Ireland'.

However, 'on a personal level', he revealed that she had body language that didn't 'suggest a particularly warm or friendly relationship with him.'

“However, there are more positive signs as the interaction develops. Their handshake is very balanced," Stanton continued. "They adopt similar positions and appear to have an equal grip, so it feels reciprocal rather than one person attempting to dominate the other."

According to Darren Stanton, there was 'no warmth' (Photo by Adrian Dennis / AFP via Getty Images)

“We don’t see the kind of power gestures we sometimes see from Trump during handshakes, and that could suggest a level of respect towards Connolly," he said.

Stanton went on to reveal that Trump also seemed 'fairly neutral and relaxed' upon his exit of the meeting, and that there were 'no obvious behavioural signs to suggest the meeting has gone badly'.

He said when looked at together, their 'body language suggests they may have made good progress during their meeting.'

“We’re also looking for symmetry between the two of them. They maintain eye contact and neither appears particularly keen to break it first, which can be a positive sign of mutual respect," he said. “Their posture is also quite symmetrical, with the pair matching and mirroring aspects of each other’s body language. Mirroring can happen unconsciously when two people feel comfortable or have established a degree of rapport.

“What’s significant is that we don’t see any obvious micro-expressions that contradict what they are outwardly portraying. Trump can consciously control certain gestures, but these more subtle behaviours are much harder to manufacture. Overall, there are some strong signs of respect and rapport between them despite that initially cool greeting.”

So, it seems like the meeting went well.