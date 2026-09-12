Donald Trump issues new controversial statement regarding unification of Ireland during Dublin visit

US President Donald Trump said that he would 'love' to see Ireland unified and that 'it may as well happen now' as it is 'going to happen eventually'.

Speaking while sitting alongside Taoiseach Micheál Martin on his trip to Dublin today (September 12), Trump said: "Well, I don’t want to cause any problems, but I will tell you I’d love to see it unified.

"I have friends on both sides, great people. They’re Irish people. How can they be bad, right?

"I’d love to see it unified. I think it would be a great feather in everybody’s cap if that happened. It’s going to happen eventually."

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Ireland officially split into two countries – Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland – in May 1921 as a result of deep political, religious, and historical conflicts.

Reportedly it was only supposed to be a temporary solution, but over 100 years later and Ireland is yet to unify.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin and President Donald Trump pictured September 12 (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"You know what? The way I look at it, it’s going to happen eventually. It may as well happen now," Trump went on.

"We’re talking about it and you got the right man over here to get it moving. But, yeah, I think it would be a fantastic thing.

"Now the UK will have something to say about it, obviously. But I think it would be a great thing. I mean, how can it be bad?"

Elsewhere in their discussions, Martin insisted that America's relationship with Ireland is 'very strong' and that he was 'very pleased to welcome you to Ireland'.

Trump's trip to Ireland is only for two days (Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Speaking at the Farmleigh Estate while sat alongside the American president, Martin said: "We’re particularly pleased that you made it for the Irish Open.

"You did say to me 12 months ago that you would do everything possible to get here when it was announced that Doonbeg would be the venue for the Irish Open.

"I think it illustrates the very strong sporting relationship between our two countries.

"The sporting connections between our two countries are huge and the people of Doonbeg are particularly appreciative of your investment and the investment of your family."

Trump is only in Ireland for two days. During his time there, it's likely he'll go visit his latest ballroom project – which is facing some issues.

He's wanting to build the ballroom at his hotel in Doonbeg, but an endangered species of snail (the Vertigo angustior, also known as the narrow-mouthed whorl snail) has blocked his plans.

Planners have quashed the project for fear of harming the protected snails' habitat, the Financial Times reports.