Donald Trump issues new controversial statement regarding unification of Ireland during Dublin visit
Home>News>World News

Donald Trump issues new controversial statement regarding unification of Ireland during Dublin visit

The American president said he has 'friends on both sides'

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Ireland, UK News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

X

@niamhshackleton

Choose your content: