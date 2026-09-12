‘Daily Show’ star has scathing response to Trump’s $5,000 election promise

Donald Trump's vow to give a $5,000 'dividend' to every American adult if Republicans hold both chambers of Congress later this year has been met with a hard-hitting response.

If you don't know what this pertains to, then buckle up, because it's going to be a bumpy ride.

On September 9, Trump was speaking at the Republican Midterm Convention in Dallas, where to told his crowd of over 21,000 attendees: "If the Republicans win, you win with us, and you get $5,000. It will be called the Trump Dividend."

He explained that this fund for his US voters would be akin to a company handing out shares and profits, but there's a catch.

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People would need to spend that $5,000 within the US to so it can be put back into the economy.

Donald Trump promised 'dividends' (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"We don't want you going to Canada to spend the money," Trump said, per the BBC. "We don't want you going to China, to Germany. You got to spend the money in the United States of America."

In response, comedian Roy Wood Jr. had something to say about the way he believes he treats US citizens.

“I just love that we have an administration that treats the American voter like one of his ex-wives,” Wood, a former correspondent on The Daily Show, said on CNN. “‘How much money to make you happy? There you go.’ Like, I don’t think it’s wise.”

“You think that voters should get to sign a prenup with presidents,” CNN anchor John Berman then quipped.

“We’re waiting on our $5,000 from the president,” Wood added. “The president said we get the money, so I’m waiting on the money. Why not just give us half the money up front? Ain’t that the art of the deal?”

“If you say you’re going to give us $5,000 if it’s a Republican house, then let me get $3,000,” he said.

Roy Wood Jr. has spoken out (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)

Despite this pledge estimating an approximate $1.3 trillion to supply, Trump says it can be done 'because we’ve done so well and because our country is making so much money.'

"What the president is talking about is fundamentally a dividend for American workers," JD Vance told Fox News. "We're taking in an extraordinary amount of revenue because the president of the United States is actually standing up to both foreign companies but also foreign countries who've been taking advantage of America's workers. I don't think it's a controversial idea."

However, this isn't the first time something like this has been proposed by a political party.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Democrats in Georgia promised a $2,000 relief payment if their party took control of the Senate at that time.

Trump has also previously promised a $2000 stimulus check for law-income US citizens, which didn't happen.

In a New York Times interview, when the president was asked about his promise to provide people with a $2000 payout, he responded: "I did do that? When did I do that?"

But later, Trump remembered his plan and said they could expect a check in the mail 'towards the end of the year'.

UNILAD reached out to the White House for comment.