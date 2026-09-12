‘Daily Show’ star has scathing response to Trump’s $5,000 election promise
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‘Daily Show’ star has scathing response to Trump’s $5,000 election promise

Roy Wood Jr. compared the way Donald Trump treats his voters to how people treat an 'ex-wife'

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Topics: Politics, Donald Trump, Money, US News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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