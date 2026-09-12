Wisconsin boy thought he died on the Titanic before family figured out who he 'really was'
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Wisconsin boy thought he died on the Titanic before family figured out who he 'really was'

A five-year-old's obsession with the 1912 disaster led his parents to a shocking conclusion about who he was in a past life

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Titanic, History, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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