Pilot who was due to fly first hijacked 9/11 plane reveals 'shocking' three words he saw on flight schedule
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Pilot who was due to fly first hijacked 9/11 plane reveals 'shocking' three words he saw on flight schedule

He also explained his children's reaction

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: @CaptainSteeeve/YouTube

Topics: US News, History, New York, News, Terrorism

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking US news, crime, and politics, as well as entertainment and health. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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