Ryanair disputes claims that man was partially sucked out of Ryanair plane at 15,000ft
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Ryanair disputes claims that man was partially sucked out of Ryanair plane at 15,000ft

Michael O'Leary has a different version of events from the day of the terrifying incident

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: ABC News

Topics: Travel, Plane, World News

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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