Perfectly timed capture of 9/11's famous Falling Man photo led to clue that helped identify him

The smallest of clues is thought to have helped identify Jonathan Briley in the world-famous Falling Man photo.

The well-known photograph depicts a man jumping from one of the Twin Towers following the 9/11 attacks.

The heartbreaking image, captured 25 years ago today, was taken by Associated Press photographer Richard Drew, who worked for AP for 15 years.

The identity of the man in the photo was unknown for some time, but journalists went on to narrow it down to be either Jonathan Briley or Norberto Hernandez.

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Briley was a sound engineer at Windows on the World restaurant on the 106th and 107th floors of the North Tower, while Hernandez was a pastry chef there.

There was one key clue that proved that it was likely Briley over Hernandez – his t-shirt.

Today marks the 25th anniversary of 9/11 (Rodney G. JeanBaptiste/Getty Images)

In the images, the man's shirt blows open to reveal an orange t-shirt underneath. Apparently Hernandez didn't known a top of this color, while Briley was known to wear an orange tee under his work shirt.

Briley's sister, Gwen Briley-Strand, spoke out ahead of the 25th anniversary of the devastating attacks.

"There are times when it feels like 25 years but, then again, there are times when it feels like yesterday," she told the Daily Mail. "It's a wave of grief. Some years are better than others."

According to his sister, Briley had suffered with asthma and will have quickly been affected by the smoke.

A week before his death he vacationed with his sister and her husband in Florida – a trip that Gwen's extremely grateful for.

"I was such a gift of God that we could spend that time," Gwen said. "We were right there on the ocean and we would get up and have Kahlua and coffee and watch the sunrise. It was really special because he decided to join us at the last minute."

Briley had flown back to New York just three days before the 9/11 attacks.

The attacks claimed the lives of almost 3,000 people (Rodney G. JeanBaptiste/Getty Images)

Discussing the photograph specifically, Gwen said that she's seen it but can't bring herself to look at it again.

"The photograph brought so much pain to so many people when they were trying to figure out who this person was," she shared.

"I remember hearing about a family who were deeply religious and, with Catholicism, this man that jumped, that's suicide and that's the unforgivable sin."

"I don't believe in an unforgivable sin," she added. "God is too benevolent. He's too wonderful. I think the only unforgivable sin is not to believe in Him."

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact GrieveWell on (734) 975-0238, or email [email protected].