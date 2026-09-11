Perfectly timed capture of 9/11's famous Falling Man photo led to clue that helped identify him
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Perfectly timed capture of 9/11's famous Falling Man photo led to clue that helped identify him

Jonathan Briley is widely believed to be in the man in the harrowing photograph

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Jose Jimenez/Primera Hora/Getty Images

Topics: History, New York

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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