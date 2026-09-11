Death row inmate's final meal order confirmed ahead of execution date being set 23 years after killing 2 women

A double murderer who is scheduled to be executed on September 16 has ordered a huge spread for his final meal.

Stacey Humphreys, 53, was convicted of murdering 33-year-old Cyndi Williams and 21-year-old Lori Brown 23 years ago.

Humphreys is said to have entered a real estate sales office near Atlanta, Georgia, in November of that year and forced two female members of staff to strip naked and give him the pin codes for their bank cards.

He proceeded to fatally shoot both Williams and Brown before making off with their driver's licences and credit cards. Per court records, Humphreys withdrew $3,000 from their accounts.

Advert

He was arrested a few days later and, in 2007, was sentenced to death after being found guilty of malice murder.

21-year-old Lori Brown was one of Stacey Humphreys' victims (Cobb County Superior Court)

Now he's just days away from death and Humphreys has put in his final meal order. The 53-year-old has asked for barbecue beef brisket, pork ribs, a bacon double cheeseburger, french fries, buffalo wings and a meat lovers pan pizza, according to The Georgia Department of Corrections.

Humphreys has also asked for butter pecan ice cream, peach ice cream, and two caffeine-free sodas.

His execution on September 16 will make him the 55th inmate put to death by lethal injection in the state of Georgia.

Meanwhile, there's been 76 men and one woman executed in Georgia since the US Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976.

There will be four media witnesses at Humphreys' scheduled execution: Kate Brumback (from Associated Press – Atlanta Bureau), Caleb Groves (from The Atlanta Journal Constitution), Jack Lindner (from Marietta Daily Journal), and Doug Richards (from WXIA-11Alive).

There is still time his execution to be halted however, and his lawyer has filed a motion claiming one juror had lied to get on the jury.

The lawyer alleged that once the juror had been selected ‘long before the evidence had closed, she made clear that she would consider no option other than a death sentence’.

Death row inmate Humphreys will be executed on September 16 (Georgia Department of Corrections)

While Humphreys has the luxury of ordering himself a mini banquet should his execution go ahead of planned, it should be noted that not all death row inmates get this option.

In the state of Texas people do not get a final meal of their choosing as a result of the actions of Lawrence Russell Brewer.

Before his death, the convicted criminal asked for chicken steaks, fried okra with ketchup, and a cheese omelette with ground beef, jalapeños and bell peppers.

He also requested a 'triple-meat bacon cheeseburger, three fajitas, one pound of barbecue and a half loaf of white bread, pizza meat lover's special, one pint of 'homemade vanilla' Blue Bell ice cream, one slab of peanut butter fudge with crushed peanuts and three root beers'.

But when his massive ordered arrived, Brewer didn't eat a single mouthful as he claimed he wasn't hungry.

After this, Texas senator John Whitmire ended the 87-year-old tradition of the chosen final meal in the state – meaning people like Taylor Parker will not get to pick their final meal.

Which states have the death penalty?

According to the Death Penalty Information Center, 27 US states have the death penalty, though it is not actively carried out in all of them.

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

California (executive hold on executions since 2019)

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

North Carolina

Ohio (executive hold on executions since 2020)

Oklahoma

Oregon (executive hold on executions since 2011)

Pennsylvania (executive hold on executions since 2015)

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Wyoming

Which states have abolished the death penalty?