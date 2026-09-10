Osama bin Laden's chilling warning to his mother just one day before 9/11

Osama bin Laden spoke to his mother to issue a chilling message the day before 9/11.

The world will remember the victims of the deadliest terrorist attack in modern history on Friday (September 11), which marks 25 years since the darkest day in America's history.

2,977 people lost their lives on September 11, 2001, after four commercial aircrafts were hijacked by al-Qaeda terrorists.

Two of those passenger planes were hit the Twin Towers in New York, a third hit the Pentagon in Virgina, while a fourth crashed into a field in Pennsylvania after passengers attempted to fight back against the hijackers.

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bin Laden, the man behind the awful attacks, phoned his mother in Syria a day before 9/11 to inform her he would not be able to meet her for a while because 'something big' was on the horizon which would cut off communications.

Osama bin Laden spoke to his mother a day before 9/11 (Maher Attar/Sygma via Getty Images)

The former leader of al-Qaeda was killed by US Navy SEALs on May 2, 2011, during a raid on a property in Abbottabad, Pakistan.

bin Laden spent years behind its tall exterior walls while evading capture, with the compound attracting international attention over the years because of the secrecy surrounding bin Laden's presence there.

Robert J. O'Neill claims credit for taking down bin Laden and described coming face to face with America's most wanted.

Speaking in Netflix's American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden, he said: "I turn this way and standing in front of me, two feet away is Osama bin Laden. It was one of those moments in life where things slow down."

O'Neill continued: "He's taller than I thought, he's skinnier than I thought, his beard was grey/white, but I recognised his nose, this is definitely him. He's not surrendering, he's a threat, not only to me but to my entire team, he has to die.

Osama bin Laden was killed by US Navy Seals in 2011 (Getty Images)

"I can hear bin Laden taking his last breath. When I shot him he fell to the foot of the bed.

“I shot him in the face three times. I moved Amal and… his two-year-old son is now standing there, and this is the humanity of everything.

"This kid has got nothing to do with this. I’m a father. I picked him up and I move them to the back of the bed."