Warning: This article contains discussion of child abuse which some readers may find distressing.

The husband of a woman who has been charged in the killing their her two-year-old son has broken his silence, speaking out in defense of his wife.

Illinois mother of four, Corie Walsh, 40, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of her toddler son, Barrett Walsh, who prosecutors allege she 'fatally strangled'.

She appeared in Will County Court on Tuesday (Sept 8), in which Judge Amy Bertani announced her decision to hold the mother in custody.

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"There is clear and convincing evidence that she is involved in a first-degree murder offense and is a clear and present threat to husband and other children," the judge said, per ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

The mother had allegedly told officers that she had killed her son when they arrived at her home on September 1, saying he was 'the devil' and 'antichrist'.

It was also alleged that Walsh told the neighbour she was 'trying to kill herself' as she was found in the bathroom with a knife, according to court documents obtained by CNN.

On Tuesday's hearing, it was heard that a neighbor had allegedly found the toddler, who was not breathing, in the basement.

'Unwavering support' for Corie Walsh

Walsh's husband was not in court on Tuesday, with her attorney Robert Kerr reporting that he, and Walsh's mother, were at Barrett's funeral.

Kerr told the court, however, that Walsh's husband and her mother had asked him to share their 'unwavering support of Corie,' ABC 7 Eyewitness News reports.

Witnesses cited in court documents also said that the mother had become 'very invested' in the Lindsay Clancy trial before allegedly killing her son.

Corie Walsh has been accused of killing her two-year-old son Barrett (Will County Sheriff's Office)

The trial, which gripped the nation, came to a close just days after Barrett's death.

The jury, who had been deadlocked for four days, were unable to make a decision on whether Clancy was guilty or not guilty by way of insanity, with Judge William F. Sullivan declaring a mistrial.

Lindsay Clancy's mistrial explained

The jury were not deliberating whether Clancy killed her three children, Cora, five, Dawson, three, and Callan, eight months in 2023, she already admitted that she did.

However, they could not come to a unanimous verdict on whether she was criminally responsible or not.

In the later days, members of the jury have spoken out, revealing that the panel were ready to enter a verdict that the 36-year-old was not guilty by way of insanity, although one juror would not agree.

The juror in question has not yet spoken out, however, in an interview with NBC10 Boston, the foreperson in the jury has claimed that the lone juror admitted that he had reasonable doubt,' in which she got ready to fill out the three verdict forms.

Lindsay Clancy's trial ended in a mistrial (Photo by Greg Derr / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

"I wrote my signature on each one, and then he said, 'But I'm still not going to say she's not guilty by reason of insanity'," she said.

A 'tragedy' for the Walsh family

Walsh's representative, Andrea Lyon, released a statement to ABC News on Sunday, saying the 40-year-old was 'experiencing a psychotic episode' when she allegedly killed the 2-year-old.

"This is a tragedy for the Walsh family, all of whom are mourning the loss of this child," the statement began.

"It is also a tragedy in that Corie herself was experiencing a psychotic episode at the time this happened. It is our hope that through a thorough presentation and investigation of the facts, that all of us will come to see this heartbreak for what it is."