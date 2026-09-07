Mom accused of killing her son, aged 2, had allegedly been texting about Lindsay Clancy, court docs claim

An Illinois mother has been accused of texting her group chat about the Lindsay Clancy murder trial hours before allegedly strangling her two-year-old son to death, as her attorney claims she was 'experiencing a psychotic episode'.

Mom-of-four Corie Walsh has been charged with first-degree murder, after prosecutors working on the case allege that a neighbor arrived at the home to find her toddler lifeless in the basement of the house on Friday (September 4).

Officers report that Walsh had been 'attempting to harm herself', and allegedly told police that she did this to her son because he was 'the devil' and 'the anti-Christ'.

On the same day 1,000 miles away, the jury in the murder trial of Lindsay Clancy were deliberating the testimony of 85 witnesses, alongside copious amounts of evidence presented to them in Plymouth Superior Court.

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Just hours before allegedly strangling her son to death, the 40-year-old had reportedly been discussing the gripping case in a group chat with her friends.

Court documents claim that she had grown 'very invested' in the case.

Clancy's trial was declared a 'mistrial' last week, after the jury failed to come to a unanimous verdict. (Greg Derr / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

And now, speaking with CNN, Walsh’s attorney, Andrea Lyon, has issued a statement defending the mom.

"This is a tragedy, for the Walsh family all of whom are mourning the loss of this child.

"It is also a tragedy in that [Corie] herself was experiencing a psychotic episode at the time this happened."

The attorney added: "It is our hope that through a thorough presentation and investigation of the facts, that all of us will come to see this heartbreak for what it is."

The police report from the tragedy noted that Walsh was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and that her three other children were unharmed.

Walsh had reportedly been discussing the Clancy trial with friends prior to allegedly killing her two-year-old. (Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

While hospitalized, Walsh allegedly described to officers how she allegedly killed her young son, which officials have said is 'consistent with the evidence in this case'.

She is now being held in the Will County Adult Detention Facility as she awaits a detention hearing on Tuesday (September 8).

Prosecutors insist that Walsh had 'made statements regarding harming her other children, and statements that she intended to harm her husband upon his return home'.

A preliminary autopsy of the toddler's body, detailed in court documents, indicates that he died from asphyxia, due to ligature compression of the neck.

Now, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched for the family, and will reportedly be used to support them, 'especially the three young children during this immensely difficult transition', according to the site.