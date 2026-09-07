Egyptian TV star Sarah Khalifa speaks out after being sentenced to death over drug charges
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Egyptian TV star Sarah Khalifa speaks out after being sentenced to death over drug charges

Sarah Khalifa has denied the charges and is reportedly planning to appeal the sentence

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Instagram/@sara_khaliifa

Topics: Egypt, True crime

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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