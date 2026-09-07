Truth behind whether blondes really do have more fun as Trump ditches signature locks for brunette hair

For decades, blondes have supposedly had more fun - but with President Trump ditching his signature golden locks, it's time to find out if science actually backs up the stereotype.

Donald Trump's hair managing to steal the spotlight was quite frankly not on our 2026 bingo card, but this weekend, the president’s changing locks have had the internet doing a double take.

From his usual unmistakable blonde to a much darker look, everyone seems to have an opinion - and naturally, the big question is - what happened to the hair?

"This was Donald Trump yesterday while departing to New Jersey for the weekend! Look at the appearance of his hair! Is he getting a new hair color?," one user asked.

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As another added: "Trump is now a brunette!"

The speculation comes just days after Trump pushed pack on claims that he wears a wig, which he denies.

Trump's brunette look has had users online in a frenzy. (Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

The president cited a windy 2024 campaign rally in Ohio, in which his hair stayed intact.

"I don’t wear a wig," he clarified, "But that night, they found out I did not wear a wig because if you did, it was not going to be on your head very long."

But with the most powerful man in the world seemingly switching up his classic look, it begs the question, do blondes really have more fun?

Well, speaking with Trill Magazine, Meagan Swartwood, Community Manager at Arctic Fox, has set the record straight.

The hair expert said: "People feel lighter, a little freer, and usually pretty eager to explore.

"And honestly, if you can sit in that chair and commit to that kind of bold change, you’re probably not someone who shies away from going after what you want in life either.

Do blondes really have more fun? (Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

"We see it every time."

So in other words, the 'fun' might not necessarily come from the color of hair, but from who you become when the transition happens.

Also speaking with the outlet, Ava Haupt, a full-time college student who has been blonde for four years, added: "That confidence can make people seem more outgoing - but in reality, they were probably always like that, just not as confident to show it."

But offering a different perspective, Swartwood added: "Here’s what we really want you to hear: Blonde is great, but it’s not the only path to feeling your best.

"Any color can give you that boost. It’s really just about finding the right shade for the season of life you’re in right now."