Truth behind whether blondes really do have more fun as Trump ditches signature locks for brunette hair
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Truth behind whether blondes really do have more fun as Trump ditches signature locks for brunette hair

Just two percent of the world’s population is naturally blonde

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Social Media, Viral, US News

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking US news, crime, and politics, as well as entertainment and health. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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