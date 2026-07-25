A man has received mixed reactions after appearing to imitate Donald Trump's signature hand gestures at a rally, leading to him to speak out about the incident.

It's well known that Trump is somewhat of a character and has been since day one.

From his 'Trump Dance' to the way he pronounces China (Chy-nah), there's a lot of material comedians around the world have taken and turned into their own skits of the POTUS.

However, there might be no bigger way to imitate the president, than to copy is overt and unique hand gestures.

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Although, Rylan Ferguson probably didn't think his version of the POTUS at a Georgia rally on Wednesday (July 22) would have garnered so much attention.

It was there, right behind the POTUS as he spoke to the crowd, that Ferguson was seen mimicking Trump to the highest degree.

Rylan Ferguson was sat behind Trump at the University of Alabama rally (X/@RSBN)

But while some might think he was doing so maliciously, he says it was 'flattery'.

"I was very comfortable," the seven-foot-tall 22-year-old said in an interview with Newsweek. "My friends were sitting right beside me and because of that, you know, I felt very comfortable."

The finance student, who studies at the University of Alabama, revealed it was just 'a little fun'.

But that doesn't mean everyone felt the same way about it, despite some hailing it as 'Oscar worthy'.

Ferguson revealed some of the reactions he has gotten since the video of him imitating Trump behind his back appeared all over social media.

Firstly, he doesn't regret it.

"I'm a very extroverted person," he said. "I guess I'm not camera shy, so that's kind of what happened. If you know me, that's just my personality."





Revealing his friends know him for his 'really good' impersonation of Trump, he said he only attended because it was a sitting president visiting his old high school.

"My friend was like, 'You've got to go,'" he said. "So, I'm like, OK, I'm going to get dressed up in a suit because at the end of the day, you're going to meet a sitting president of the United States."

"It could've been Biden, it could've been Obama," he said. "I wouldn't care. A sitting president coming to your high school—that just doesn't happen every day."

As for his newfound fame, he said it's not going to last, and that he'd be happy to personally meet Trump as a politically independent citizen.

"I think that'd be cool, but I think this will probably blow over soon," he said. "But everyone wants to talk about it, I get it; it's known all over the world."

"Some people are criticizing me," he explained. "Some people on the right said it's rude, and then other people on the left, you know, they were really excited about it. People are spinning it their own way, but at the end of the day, I was just having fun. Anyone that knows me knows that I'm like this."

To be fair, there have been so many people who have impersonated Trump, and not in the way that the student did it.

He's probably right up there with Alec Baldwin's attempt.