Unruly airline passenger who had to be duct-taped to his seat after 'racist meltdown' identified and fired from job
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Unruly airline passenger who had to be duct-taped to his seat after 'racist meltdown' identified and fired from job

The passenger's former employer said their "thoughts are with the passengers, crew members and others affected by this incident"

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: ABC News/Richard Olenick

Topics: American Airlines, Travel, US News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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