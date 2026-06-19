Man who called police on dad taking daughters into women's bathroom has been fired from his job

A man who called the police on a dad who took his daughters into a women's toilet has been fired from his job at a Mississippi real estate firm.

In a clip shared to TikTok earlier this week, father-of-two Tyler Brodsky said that he stopped by a service station in Alabama so his children could use the restrooms.

Brodsky explained he chose to take his young daughters into the women's toilets, though an unidentified man seen in the footage appeared to tell police that his wife and mother-in-law did not feel comfortable using the loos while Brodsky was present.

"There is a man with his two little girls using the women's bathroom. He is washing his hands with his daughters right now," the man could be heard saying to the 911 dispatcher.

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The video went viral (TikTok/@tylerbrodsky2)

"[My wife] is waiting to use the restroom with her mother who is very ill, who is on life support. He is refusing [to leave] and taking his sweet time."

The video revealed that a confrontation took place, while Brodsky's daughters could be seen visibly upset by the whole situation.

The TikToker explained that he decided to take his daughters into the women's toilets as they were 'empty', before he added in the caption: "I'd rather do that than bring two little girls into a men's bathroom full of grown men and dirty stalls.

"This guy comes barging in yelling, scares my daughters, and somehow thinks THEY should've been in the men's room instead."

Cops ultimately arrived at the scene and 'de-escalated the situation', according to a follow-up video uploaded by Brodsky.

"One of the officers was talking to me and the man and explained that the situation wasn't as black and white as many people may think," he said.

Tyler Brodsky explained the bizarre situation in a series of clips uploaded to TikTok (TikTok/@tylerbrodsky2)

"They pointed out that taking two little girls into the men's room could be viewed just as negatively as me being in the women's restroom with my girls.

"They tried to make sense of it, understand both perspectives but ultimately there was really nothing they could do. They let me know I was okay, that I didn't do anything wrong, they were very reassuring."

Real estate firm Overstreet Properties explained in an Instagram post that the man who called the cops was an independent contractor for them, but has since cut ties with him.

"Overstreet Properties is aware of videos circulating on social media depicting conduct by a former independent contractor during a personal trip that was unrelated to our company," they said in a statement.

(Instagram/@overstreetproperties)

"The conduct depicted in the video does not reflect the values of Overstreet Properties or the standards we expect of those who represent our organization.

"Our focus remains on providing quality service to our clients, partners, and community. The individual depicted in the video is no longer associated with Overstreet Properties."

Brodsky has since set up a GoFundMe page, which he says will go towards his travel expenses to help him commute to see his daughters.

He also plans to share some of the money with a worker at the service station called Melissa 'in appreciation for everything she did' to de-escalate the situation.