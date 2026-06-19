Man who called police on dad taking daughters into women's bathroom has been fired from his job
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Man who called police on dad taking daughters into women's bathroom has been fired from his job

Footage of the incident at an Alabama service station went viral

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Topics: Parenting, Social Media, Viral, US News, Police

Callum Jones
Callum Jones