Trump's immediate 'evil' response to 9/11 in phone call resurfaces almost 25 years after tragedy
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Trump's immediate 'evil' response to 9/11 in phone call resurfaces almost 25 years after tragedy

Donald Trump rang in to a live TV news channel on the day of 9/11

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Robert Giroux/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, US News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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