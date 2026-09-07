Trump's immediate 'evil' response to 9/11 in phone call resurfaces almost 25 years after tragedy

Just hours after the 9/11 tragedy, Donald Trump spoke on live TV about how a building he owns had become the tallest in Manhattan after the Twin Towers came down.

Wednesday (September 9) marks 25 years since the terrorist attack that brought the US and the rest of the world to a standstill.

2,977 people lost their lives on September 11, 2001, after four passenger planes were hijacked by al-Qaeda.

Two of those aircrafts were flown into the Twin Towers in New York, a third hit the Pentagon in Virgina, while the fourth plane plummeted into a field in Pennsylvania after passengers attempted to fight back against the hijackers.

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Trump, who was working in New York at the time, spoke to WWOR/UPN 9 News in the aftermath of what is widely regarded as the deadliest terrorist attack in modern history.

The now president described seeing a 'huge explosion' after the passenger aircrafts crashed into the iconic New York building.

Trump was then asked by the news channel if Trump Tower, one of the most well known buildings in New York City, had tightened their security following the terrorist attack.

The then businessman bizarrely replied: "We've always had very strong security but there's very little you can do about planes crashing into a building."

Somehow, the conversation became even more questionable as Trump changed the topic to the fact his 71-story building, 40 Wall Street, had become the tallest building in Manhattan after the Twin Towers had collapsed.

Talking about his building just blocks away from where the attacks happened, Trump explained how it "was the second-tallest building in downtown Manhattan, and it was actually, before the World Trade Center, was the tallest—and then, when they built the World Trade Center, it became known as the second-tallest. And now it’s the tallest."

9/11 is widely regarded as the deadliest terrorist attack in modern history (Rodney G. JeanBaptiste/Getty Images)

Well, according to Forbes, Trump's claims were incorrect that day as 70 Pine Street, just one block away from 40 Wall Street, sits 25 feet taller.

The clip of Trump's remarks on 9/11 nearly 25 years ago has resurfaced and it's safe to say most of the internet is not impressed.

One X user described Trump's immediate response as 'evil', while a second on YouTube penned: "This interview is astonishing to hear."

Meanwhile, a third listener of the interview said: "Even at that point he had to point out that his building was then the tallest building in NY..."

To mark the 25th anniversary of the awful attacks this week, a commemorate ceremony is taking place in New York, an event the president will not be attending.

The New York Times reported that Trump pulled out of the event after his administration was informed of the known policy that political figures cannot address the crowd.

The president will not be in New York to mark the 25th anniversary of 9/11 (Jim WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Without naming the claims, the White House responded: "As a proud New Yorker, President Trump has spoken about his own experiences watching the horrific events of September 11, 2001.

"On the 25th anniversary of this tragic day, the President will remember those who were killed at the hands of evil terrorists, honor their loved ones, and pay tribute to the brave first responders who put their lives on the line to rescue their fellow Americans."

Trump will instead be at the Pentagon to deliver a speech on 9/11.