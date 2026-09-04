Four former presidents to unite for 9/11 memorial as reason Trump won't be there revealed
Home>News>Politics

Four former presidents to unite for 9/11 memorial as reason Trump won't be there revealed

The president has rejected reports about why he won't be at Ground Zero on September 11

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, News, Barack Obama

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Choose your content: