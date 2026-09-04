Four former presidents to unite for 9/11 memorial as reason Trump won't be there revealed

Donald Trump will not join four former presidents at the 25th anniversary 9/11 memorial in New York City, instead marking the commemoration elsewhere.

On September 11, Joe Biden, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton are expected to attend the Ground Zero ceremony alongside Vice President JD Vance, who will represent the White House in Manhattan.

Trump’s absence has prompted reports about why he will not be at the New York memorial, but the US leader has strongly rejected one explanation that appeared to have been attributed to him.

The New York Times reported that Trump’s team had explored plans for the president to attend the National September 11 Memorial and Museum before concerns were raised over the site’s commitment to nonpartisanship.

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Trump subsequently hit out at the report and the journalist behind it, Maggie Haberman, on Truth Social.

Donald Trump has hit out at reports (Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

In a post, the president accused Haberman of making up a story that he would not attend the World Trade Center because he was unable to give a speech, while saying he would instead be a featured speaker at the Pentagon.

Trump also pushed back on the idea that speaking at the New York ceremony was important to him.

“I’ve been to New York many times over the years, and no one ever speaks, it’s a ‘solemn ceremony!’” he wrote.

Trump added that he would 'love not to speak' because he is 'speaking all the time', describing September 11 as a day to remember the victims and their families.

Why is Donald Trump not attending the 9/11 memorial in New York?

The 9/11 attacks killed 2,976 people and injured thousands more (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Trump’s decision comes as the anniversary ceremony at Ground Zero prepares to bring together all four living former presidents.

According to the Daily Mail, Haberman had reported that Trump’s team had scoped out the memorial site before being discouraged by its nonpartisan approach.

Trump denied that account and threatened further legal action against The New York Times, writing that 'all will be revealed in the lawsuit against them'.

The Times later defended its reporting.

Spokesperson Charlie Stadtlander said the story was based on information from multiple people familiar with discussions and planning around the New York ceremony.

“Our journalists sought comment from the White House communications team, who provided a statement that didn’t contradict what we had learned,” Stadtlander said. “We are confident in the accuracy of the reporting.”

The White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly had previously issued a statement emphasizing that Trump would remember those killed in the attacks, honor their loved ones and pay tribute to first responders, without addressing his specific plans.

Where will Donald Trump commemorate 9/11?

Trump marked 9/11 at the Pentagon last year - it looks like he will again this year too (Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Rather than attending the Ground Zero ceremony, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are set to attend the September 11 commemoration at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.

The Pentagon was also targeted during the September 11 attacks, making it one of the three locations directly struck that day.

Trump’s Truth Social post came hours after a US military judge ruled that confessions made by alleged 9/11 attacks mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed to FBI agents were inadmissible and could not be used against him at trial.

Haberman has not publicly commented on Trump’s post.