People are being urged to stock up on this one thing in light of the UN claiming the oncoming El Niño was ‘supersizing before our eyes.’

Just days ago, scientists revealed that the weather events are stronger than they were 1000 years ago after analyzing fossilized corals in the Galápagos Islands.

Not to be confused with a La Niña, which sees parts of the planet cool down, the El Niño heats things up, causing disruptive global weather patterns, like severe droughts and flooding.

According to lead researcher of the study, Julie Cole, the recent weather we’ve been facing has been different to that of the course of history.

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“We’ve been seeing some very strong El Niño events in the late 20th and early 21st century, and what we didn’t know was how unusual those are,” Cole said, per Ars Technica.

It's time to prepare (Getty Stock)

In light of these changes, and the fact that an El Niño can cause some devastating results, experts have since warned that people should be considering the possibility that they won’t be able to carry on with life as normal for a period of time.

For example, being able to leave the house and collect groceries, or have them delivered.

Angela Eagle, the UK’s environment secretary told the Guardian of the potential issues.

She said: “We’re about to experience probably the largest El Niño that has ever been seen, and that will lead to drier summers, wetter winters, with more extreme storms in this country.

“It will do a lot more damage in Asia with flooding, and therefore I think that we need to take it seriously.”

“If you’ve got a store of a bit of food that can keep you going for a while before the emergency services can get to you, you’re going to be a lot better off than if you haven’t,” she explained. “So some of it is that kind of preparation for just being a bit more resilient.”

As for how hot it might get, it’s set to apparently see any other heat record blown away come 2027.

It could be hotter than ever seen before (Getty Stock)

António Guterres, the UN secretary general, said, per the Guardian: “El Niño is being supersized before our eyes. The science leaves no room for doubt: the planet is in uncharted waters, and those waters are heating up.

“The world is in the danger zone of extreme weather. The race now is between rising risks and our commitment to take climate action and protect people. We must win that race.”

Celeste Saulo, secretary general of the UN’s World Meteorological Organization (WMO), added: “El Niño has the potential to deliver a massive blow to communities and economies across the world. We are already seeing disruption and devastation from droughts and floods and we expect these impacts to increase as El Niño intensifies.”

AccuWeather senior meteorologist Carl Erickson has since predicted the US won’t feel the true impact until later in the year, with him telling the New York Post: “Warmth may linger through September.”

He added that we might see 'brief shots of cooler air' arrive in October.