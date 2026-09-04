Households urged to keep crucial item at home as UN issues El Nino warning
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Households urged to keep crucial item at home as UN issues El Nino warning

Scientists say the El Niño is worse than what was recorded 1000 years ago

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Images

Topics: Science, Weather

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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