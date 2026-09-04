Putin issues ominous 4-word warning to Russians as fears of war escalation rise
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Putin issues ominous 4-word warning to Russians as fears of war escalation rise

Russia says more than 43,000 Ukrainian drones were downed over a three-month period

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Vyacheslav PROKOFYEV / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Vladimir Putin, Russia

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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