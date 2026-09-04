Putin issues ominous 4-word warning to Russians as fears of war escalation rise

More than 43,000 Ukrainian drones were reportedly shot down over Russian Territory and occupied Crimea in just three months as Vladimir Putin warned Russians they need to be 'prepared for anything'.

The Russian president used the stark message while speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, amid a sustained Ukrainian drone campaign against Russian infrastructure and conditioned Russian attacks on Ukraine.

Putin said: “Only our readiness for anything will give everyone who wants to harm us an understanding that it is better not to do so.”

The comments were reported by GB News, which also reported that Putin vowed Russia would launch retaliatory strikes against Ukraine to make sure the country did not 'dare to harm us again.'

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Vladimir Putin warned Russians that they should be prepared for “anything” amid the ongoing war with Ukraine. (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)

Why is Putin warning Russians to be prepared for anything?

The warning comes as Ukrainian drones have targeted Russian oil infrastructure, with strikes on refineries contributing to fuel shortages and lengthy lines at gas stations.

According to Russia’s Defence Ministry, more than 43,000 Ukrainian drones were destroyed over Russian territory and illegally annexed Crimea between June and August.

Kyiv has not disclosed how many drones it has launched, although Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described the campaign as 'long-range sanctions' against Russia.

Putin also appeared to rule out negotiations with Zelenskyy, accusing the Ukrainian leader of 'state terrorism' over long-range drone attacks.

'We don't negotiate with terrorists,' Putin said.

Ukraine has continued to say it will pressure Moscow to end the war, while Ukrainian officials have also accused Russia of preparing for another mobilization drive following the country’s upcoming legislative elections. Putin dismissed that claim as 'an information attack by the enemy.'

Meanwhile, Russia has continued its own aerial bombardment of Ukraine, with the conflict now in its fourth year.

Putin said British military facilities operating inside Ukraine would be 'absolutely' legitimate targets for Russian forces. (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)

Could Russia target Britain amid Ukraine war escalation?

The latest warning follows separate comments from Putin about the possibility of British military targets being hit.

After the UK reportedly provided Ukraine with classified blueprints for long-range missiles, Putin was asked by Russian state broadcaster RT whether British military-industrial sites inside Britain could become targets.

'That's a secret, a military secret,' he replied with a smirk.

Putin did confirm that British military facilities operating inside Ukraine would be “absolutely” legitimate targets for Russian forces.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova later warned that British military installations and equipment in Ukraine and beyond its borders could face retaliation.

The wider tensions come as NATO countries raise concerns about what they describe as an expanding Russian hybrid campaign involving sabotage, cyberattacks and disinformation across Europe.

Germany has accused Russia of involvement in an attempted attack on Leipzig/Halle Airport involving a drone packed with explosives. (Photo by NEWS5 / AFP via Getty Images)

Germany has accused Russia of involvement in an attempted attack on Leipzig/Halle Airport last month involving a drone packed with explosives. Two other suspected sabotage incidents were also investigated in Germany, including an incident involving critical infrastructure near the Janschwalde coal-fired power station in Brandenburg.

Brandenburg’s interior minister Jan Redmann described that incident as “an act of sabotage”.

Police in Bergheim, western Germany, have separately investigated deliberate vandalism targeting technical infrastructure at a power substation.