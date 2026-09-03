JD Vance takes ruthless swipe at Joe Biden’s health in first White House briefing since Karoline Leavitt exit
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JD Vance takes ruthless swipe at Joe Biden’s health in first White House briefing since Karoline Leavitt exit

The Vice President sarcastically claimed he is looking forward to "many intense intellectual conversations" with the former president

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Annabelle Gordon/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Topics: JD Vance, Politics, US News, Joe Biden

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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