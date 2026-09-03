The powerful Hurricane Lowell is forecast to turn northward this weekend, with the potential to impact the western Hawaiian Islands.

On Thursday morning, Hurricane Lowell was located 450 miles south-southwest of Hilo, with the maximum winds reaching 140 mph. It doesn't look like it will be calming down anytime soon, with the Hurricane Centre saying that Lowell was 'expected to remain a major hurricane' for several days.

On Wednesday, the Hurricane reached Category 5 strength, which is the highest it can reach. These hurricanes reaching this category reach winds 157 mph or higher, and the National Weather Service states that 'catastrophic damage will occur'. However, it is not certain it will directly hit Hawaii, although residents are being told to prepare.

However, on Thursday, it came back down to a Category 4. Those in this category reach winds of 130-156 mph, with the National Weather Service also stating that 'catastrophic damage will occur' here.

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Right now though, experts state it's 'too soon to determine the exact track of the hurricane'. There is also some uncertainty on when exactly the hurricane will turn.

Hurricane Lowell is a category 4 (Hawaii News Now)

However, John Bravender, from the National Weather Service told KHON2 news that 'it could bring some impacts to the Islands early next week'.

"Lowell could bring storm surge, wind, and rainfall impacts to portions of Hawaii early next week," the National Hurricane Center advisory adds.

The National Weather Service is also warning those in the area to 'make a plan for the worst case scenario in order to take action if and when needed'.

The big concern through the holiday weekend and into next week, however, is 'very large swells' from the south and south west, including threats of winds and heavy rain.

How can Hawaii residents prepare for Lowell?

Residents are being told to prepare (Getty Stock)

Bravender urges those to pay attention to ocean safety over the holiday weekend, and due to the already busy hurricane season, he says that 'people need to be ready for potential impact'.

He says that residents should get ready 'just in case' Lowell tracks closer and impacts Hawaii.

"We could have some pretty serious damage, and people need to be ready for that," he warned.

The Red Cross have now announced that they have prepared to respond over the Labor Day weekend - and advises those to 'have a plan to evacuate and a plan to shelter safely at home'.

"Your evacuation plan should include knowing where you’ll go, how you’ll get there, and where you’ll stay. Your stay-at-home plan should focus on gathering the right supplies so that you can live safely without power, water, gas, phone or internet for a long time," they say.

They also say that residents should prepare should the internet or phone lines cut out.

Plus, they also advise that those in the area make sure they are able to































