Hurricane Lowell set to make sharp turn to US as warning issued to millions for 'worst case scenario'
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Hurricane Lowell set to make sharp turn to US as warning issued to millions for 'worst case scenario'

Residents in Hawaii are being advised to 'have a plan to evacuate and a plan to shelter safely at home'

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Tropical Tidbits

Topics: Hawaii, Climate Change, Weather

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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