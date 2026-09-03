A man known as ‘China’s Nostradamus’ has made five chilling predictions for 2027, after correctly predicting Donald Trump's presidency, and the war in Iran.

In May 2024, Jiang Xueqin correctly predicted that Trump would return as president for a second term, and although many didn't believe it, it turned out that he was in fact, very correct.

As well as this, he also said that 'there will be a very strong likelihood that the United States will go to war with Iran,' adding that there was 'absolutely no way' the United States would win the war.

Now, as we enter the fourth quarter of 2026, (we can't believe it either), the Chinese-Canadian educator and presenter, has given his predictions on what's coming up for the country - and it's looking bleak, in his eyes.

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He said 'the ingredients for a civil war' will be in place in 2027 (YouTube/Theo Von/Predictive History)

The midterms will not go the way 'people expect them to go'

This may be before 2027 - in fact, it's something that's coming up in a few months. Speaking on the November midterms, he said on the Jack Neal podcast: " I’m not saying they’ll be canceled, but what I’m saying is that right now, Donald Trump and the Republicans are trying to pass something called the Save America Act.

Although he says he's 'not sure' how they'll turn out, he added: "It’s almost insignificant how the midterms turn out because it’s possible the Republicans stay, they maintain the House and the Senate. In which case Donald Trump continues his war.

He also said there will be a number of surprises, and 'will not be the way people expect it to work out'. He also added that it 'won't change the trajectory of the war' as it's 'already set'.

America introduces a national military draft

On the website, Predictive History, one of the predictions, 'unfolding' in 2026-2027, states: "The United States will use ground troops in Iran, requiring a national military draft. Men as young as 18 will be conscripted."

Explaining further in the podcast, he said that in 2027, there will already be the 'framework' for a national draft.

"It is possible they’ve already passed legislation to create the national draft, or it’s possible that certain people have already been drafted," he told Neal.

Civil War

He also said that next year, 'all the ingredients for a a civil war will already be in place'.

"I don’t mean actually two militaries fighting each other, but I’m saying like nationwide discontent and riots and protests and insurgencies," he added saying it was going to be 'low level conflict'.

He said the midterms won't be what people expect (Photographer: Mel Musto/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

'ICE will be much more powerful'

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the federal law enforcement agency responsible for enforcing immigration laws, are set to become even more powerful next year - if Xueqin's predictions are correct.

He predicts that they want to deploy 'National Guard in all major cities' preparing for the economic collapse and national draft.

A collapse of the global economy

He later added: "If America goes into Iran with ground troops, if it’s committed for 4 or 5 years, if America loses this war, it means the collapse of the American economy."

Elsewhere in the podcast, while talking about the civil war, he added 'the global economy should have collapsed'.



