China’s answer to Nostradamus has made a terrifying prediction relating to the Trump administration’s release of formerly classified UFO files.

Nostradamus was a 16th-century French physician, apothecary, and reputed predictor of the future.

He is most famous for his book Les Prophéties (The Prophecies), a collection of 942 poetic quatrains that are widely believed by followers to predict major world events.

Jiang Xueqin, a Chinese-Canadian political commentator and teacher, earned his nickname after making some bold geopolitical predictions that would later come true.

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Portrait of Michel de Nostre-Dame, called Nostradamus, astrologer (1503-1566) (Photo by Leemage/Corbis via Getty Images)

Who is China's Nostradamus?

He gained widespread online prominence for his YouTube channel Predictive History, where he applies his background in education and game theory to analyze global geopolitics, history, and current events.

A couple of his previous predictions that have come true were Donald Trump’s return to the White House in 2024 and the US/Israeli Iran conflict.

He has now turned his attention to Donald Trump's UFO files.

Speaking to YouTuber Sneako, or Nico Ken De Balinthazy, Xueqin was sceptical about the releases, all but dismissing the idea that the unexplained sightings in the files are UFOS.

He said: "Everyone knows it's complete nonsense,' he said.

"It's complete BS. There are no aliens; there's no alien technology. It's a hallucination. You just distract people."

He went on to talk about the current state of society and how people are becoming more and more divided by the day.

He said: "As people retreat into their own bubble, just think about the atrocities that are going to happen in the future, it's going to overwhelm people."

He added that some people were too busy focusing on UFOS, while others had been consumed with concerns over AI, supernatural forces or government conspiracies.

Trump's administration has released highly anticipated UFO files including never before seen footage (Department of War)

When is the next UFO files release?

Xueqin's comments come as the next batch of U.S. government UFO files is expected to be released around June 5, 2026. The first historic, large-scale release of declassified government UFO and UAP files was officially published on May 8, 2026.

Ordered by the US administration to provide unprecedented transparency, the first tranche included over 160 files dating back to the 1940s.

Xueqin has suggested that the releases are nothing other than an attempt at distracting people from the growing social problems across the world.

He added that the biggest problem facing society as we know it today is fear and distrust of each other, warning that 'easy narratives' are being chosen ahead of confronting difficult realities.

He said: "They would rather close their eyes and shut off their ears and just live in the normal world. We've seen this happen historically before, where empires decline because of civil war, because they get exhausted."

CERN

His next comments verged on the conspiratorial, turning his attention to the CERN Large Hadron Collider, suggesting that it was built for motives 'far beyond publicly stated goals'.

He said: "You have to ask yourself, why are they investing a trillion dollars to find particles?"

He went on to share the bizarre conspiracy theory circulating around parts of the internet that the collider was there to 'open interdimensional portals'.