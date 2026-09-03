Trump suggests he wouldn't help UK if Falkland Islands were invaded as Argentina issues warning

Donald Trump has suggested the US may not come to Britain's aid if Argentina launched another invasion of the Falkland Islands, appearing to link his position to the UK's refusal to fully support his military campaign against Iran.

The US president made the comments during an interview with GB news after being asked whether he would support Britain if fighting over the islands broke out again.

Trump pointed to the UK's decision not to provide the military assistance he requested during the conflict involving Iran, saying: 'Your country was not there to help me.'

His remarks come as tensions over the Falklands have risen, with Argentina's president Javier Milei preparing to make a national address about the disputed territory.

Advert

Argentina invaded the Falklands in 1982, before being quickly overrun by British troops. (Photo by PABLO PORCIUNCULA BRUNE/AFP via Getty Images)

What did Trump say about the Falkland Islands?

Trump said he remembered the 1982 Falklands War, when Britain fought Argentina over control of the islands.

"I was there when they had the first war; that was a long time ago,. you comported yourself very well, took it back very shortly. But it is a long way away," he said.

He then questioned whether Britain has the military capacity to repeat that outcome today.

“But the Falklands is very interesting because your country is not the same country it was 20 years ago, 25 years ago. It was a long time ago,” Trump said.

“And you went there and you just took it back very quickly and there was no games. So I don't know if you're prepared to do that. I just don't know if you have the capacity to do that.”

Trump also returned to the UK's position during the Iran conflict, saying the country receives “a big percentage” of its oil from the Strait of Hormuz.

“Your country was not there to help me,” he said, adding that he had asked NATO and Britain’s former leader why the UK had not sent 'a couple of ships'.

The UK initially declined to participate in the US-Israeli offensive against Iran while Sir Keir Starmer was prime minister. Starmer later agreed to support 'defensive' strikes against targets including missile launchers, but did not support Trump’s request for the navy to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump subsequently criticized Starmer, at one point calling him 'no Churchill'.

Argentine president Javier Milei is to make a ‘national announcement’ on Thursday and vowed his country would defend its interests ‘with tooth and nail’. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP via Getty Images)

Why is Argentina warning the UK about the Falklands?

Milei, who is described as a close ally of Trump, issued a fresh warning to Britain on Wednesday.

In a statement on X, he announced a national broadcast for Thursday night at 9pm, describing the Falklands, known as the Malvinas in Argentina, as a 'SACRED' issue and saying Argentina’s sovereignty remained violated.

“We will continue defending the interests of the Argentine nation with tooth and nail, no matter who it bothers,” Milei wrote.

The UK government maintains that its position on the Falklands is 'long-standing and unwavering'.

Islanders overwhelmingly voted to remain a British overseas territory in a 2013 referendum, with 99.8 percent voting in favor and just three votes against.

The dispute has also resurfaced in soccer, after Argentina’s national team displayed a banner reading 'Las Malvinas son Argentinas', meaning 'The Falklands are Argentine', after a World Cup semifinal against England.

Meanwhile, Labour MP Tan Dhesi, chair of the Commons Defence Select Committee, has warned that Britain faces a significantly increased threat level and urged the government to find additional defense funding.