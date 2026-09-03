Trump suggests he wouldn't help UK if Falkland Islands were invaded as Argentina issues warning
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Trump suggests he wouldn't help UK if Falkland Islands were invaded as Argentina issues warning

Argentina’s president has also warned the UK that his country will defend its claim 'with tooth and nail'

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Donald Trump, UK News, Military

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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