Expert issues financial warning under Trump as Netherlands moves 86 tonnes of gold out of US
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Expert issues financial warning under Trump as Netherlands moves 86 tonnes of gold out of US

The Dutch Central Bank confirmed a massive operation to shift billions in bullion across the Atlantic amid 'increasing geopolitical unrest'

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: US News, Donald Trump, Money

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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