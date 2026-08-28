Trump declares himself 'greatest' US president – and reveals his picks for 'near great' and 'failures'

There’s no doubt that Donald Trump rates himself pretty highly and has even declared himself the ‘greatest’ US president in a recent Truth Social post.

Despite the POTUS’ net approval rating sitting at a lowly -26 percent, as per recent YouGov polling, Trump continues to sing his praises.

The president recently took to his Truth Social platform to rank many US presidents into a series of categories: ‘The Greatest’, ‘Great’, ‘Near Great’, ‘Average’, ‘Below Average’ and ‘Failures’.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Trump declared himself ‘The Greatest’, before ranking many of his predecessors.

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He listed Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson, Thomas Jefferson, and Andrew Jackson as ‘great’, before describing Theodore Roosevelt, Grover Cleveland, John Adams, and James K. Polk as ‘near great’.

According to Trump, the ‘average’ presidents are Bill Clinton, John Quincy Adams, James Monroe, Rutherford B. Hayes, James Madison, Martin Van Buren, William Howard Taft, Chester A. Arthur, William McKinley, Andrew Johnson, Herbert Hoover, and Benjamin Harrison.





The current president in the Oval Office was a little less kind to John Tyler, Calvin Coolidge, Millard Fillmore, Zachary Taylor, James Buchanan, and Franklin Pierce, who he described as ‘below average’ presidents.

Ulysses S. Grant, Warren G. Harding, and Jimmy Carter were ‘failures’, Trump shared on Truth Social, and perhaps unsurprisingly given his vocal criticism of both over the years, Barack Obama and Joe Biden also featured on the ‘failures’ list.

Since returning to office, Trump has never missed an opportunity to make slight digs at Biden, including at an Easter event at the White House earlier this year.

Sitting with children at the White House Easter Egg Roll, Trump took aim at his predecessor after offering to sign the children’s drawings.

While the kids may have not got the joke, Trump couldn’t help himself in taking aim at the 46th POTUS.

"I could sign autographs for you guys. And then tonight, you could sell them for $25,000 on eBay," the president told them.

Trump then proceeded to pick up one of the child's 'nice' drawings and joked that he was going to sign it and 'pretend it's mine'.

Trump has ranked the US presidents (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The president then told the confused child: “You know Biden, he'd use the autopen.

“He was incapable of signing his name. So they would follow him around with a big machine.

"He'd take the paper, hand it to his guys, sign it with an autopen, and give it back. That's not too good, right?"

These claims have never been verified.

And more recently, at the Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa earlier this month, the president rescued a toddler from falling off the stage to stop him from 'being Biden', making a dig at the times the former president has taken a fall in public.