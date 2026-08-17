Trump blames ‘vandals’ for damaged National Mall grass and Reflecting Pool after July 4 celebration
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Trump blames ‘vandals’ for damaged National Mall grass and Reflecting Pool after July 4 celebration

Trump shared a photo of what appears to be dead grass however experts are questioning the claims

Greg Harris

Greg Harris

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Featured Image Credit: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, US News, Politics

Greg Harris
Greg Harris

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