Expert weighs in on whether Trump could actually win 2026 Nobel Peace Prize as top contenders revealed
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Expert weighs in on whether Trump could actually win 2026 Nobel Peace Prize as top contenders revealed

Donald Trump has previously made his thoughts about receiving the Nobel Peace Prize very clear...

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Topics: Donald Trump, World News, Politics, Pope Leo

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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