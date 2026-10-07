Expert weighs in on whether Trump could actually win 2026 Nobel Peace Prize as top contenders revealed

Donald Trump is likely bracing himself to be announced at this year's Nobel Peace Price winner – but will he actually get it?

This year's winner will be revealed on Friday (October 9), following on from María Corina Machado's win last year.

However, Trump somewhat stole her thunder at the time by saying he 'deserved it'. He said in February 2026: "They will never give me a Nobel Peace Prize. I deserve it, but they will never give it."

Ultimately Machado went on to gift her award to Trump 'as a recognition for his unique commitment with our freedom', referring to former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro being captured by US forces. He's now facing federal charges, including narco-terrorism and drug trafficking.

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Questions have been raised whether Trump could be in for the running for this year's Nobel Peace Price. A whopping 287 eligible nominations have been submitted for the 2026 accolade – one of which was for Trump. Reportedly he was nominated by nominated by the leaders of Cambodia, Israel and Pakistan.

Chances are 'quite low'

Trump has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize (Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images)

Haakon Gjerloew, acting director of the Peace Research Institute Oslo, has shared his thoughts on the prospect of Trump proving victorious.

"I think last year's events around the Nobel Peace Prize, Maria Corina Machado giving it to Trump afterwards, will affect some of the considerations that they make," he told Reuters.

"One worry the committee might have is whether awarding it to someone could put them under pressure from Donald Trump ... I think the committee will consider whether the award does more harm than good."

Gjerloew went to say that he believes the chances of the POTUS winning are 'quite low'.

Backing his remarks, Trump has odds of 12/1 of winning, according to bookmakers Ladbrokes, The Independent reported October 7.

Other frontrunners

Pope Leo has also been nominated (ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

Pope Leo is another nominee for the prize this year. He was elected as the head of the Catholic Church in May 2025 and has continuously called for peace across various parts of the world ever since.

"War has returned, even to Europe: a new senseless slaughter, claiming countless civilian lives every day," he said during a visit to Metz, France, last month.

He added: "We need ... to show courage in negotiation and to be willing to give up some positions for the greater good of ​peace."

Someone else who is in the running is 29-year-old Vanessa Nakate. The Ugandan climate activist a is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and the founder of the Rise up Climate Movement.

"Her work includes raising awareness to the danger of climate change, the causes and the impacts," United Nations says of Nakate.

Other frontrunners include Sudan's Emergency Response Rooms, Ukrainian children’s rights activist Mykola Kuleba, The Committee to Protect Journalists, Mark Carney, Doctors Without Borders, and Yulia Navalnaya.