Trump breaks silence after Nobel Peace Prize snub following last-minute bid for the honor

Donald Trump has said Norway made an 'embarrassing decision' by not giving him the Nobel Peace Prize.

It comes after the president made a 'last minute bid' for the prize, saying he should be the fifth president to achieve the prestigious honor.

Speaking to reporters at the White House earlier this week, the president said: "I don't know what [the Norwegian Nobel Committee's] decision is going to be. They have a reputation for maybe not giving it to people like me."

On Thursday, October 9, it was announced that South African human rights campaigner Navanethem 'Navi' Pillay had been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to promote peace and international law, Jørgen Watne Frydnes, the Chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, said.

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Trump has now hit out after missing out on the prize, months after the US launched a war against Iran.

Trump believes he should have won the Nobel Peace Prize (Caitlin Eddolls/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

“The United States of America, represented by me as your president, should have received the Nobel peace prize, but didn’t. And this is an indelible stain on the country of Norway, and those people that made such a disgraceful and embarrassing decision,” he said at a rally in New York on Friday.

“The Nobel peace prize has been forever discredited by a handful of radical ideologues who are anti-democracy and really enemies of civilization,” Trump further claimed.

The president then went on to say that he was going to 'settle or win two more wars,' Iran and Russia-Ukraine, claiming he would be ending them 'quickly.'

“Iran will be very quick one way or the other: that they give us everything or they don’t exist any longer.”

The 70-year-old claimed 'stopped Iran from having a nuclear weapon and blowing up the entire Middle East' and had 'saved more lives than anyone in history.'

Navi Pillay was awarded the prize this week (Photo by Siv Johanne SEGLEM / NTB / AFP via Getty Images)

Not stopping his rant there, the POTUS continued: “Despite all of this and all of these unbelievable accomplishments, the Nobel prize was given out today to a liberal person who works at the United Nations, who nobody has ever heard of."

During this speech, Trump did congratulate Pillay, although repeatedly said he had never heard of her.

He continued: "In all of the wars that I have settled, I never spoke to the United Nations, they were of no help to me."

His speech didn't stop there, as the president took to Truth Social on Saturday to claim he 'settled 8 WARS.'

"I settled 8 WARS, am close to ending or settling 2 more, got all of the Israeli hostages back, including the final 28, both living and dead, had hundreds of hostages, from countries all over the World, released and sent back home, won a war in Venezuela, and captured the violent dictator who so viciously ran that country, and stopped the number one state sponsor of terror, the Islamic Republic of Iran, from obtaining a Nuclear Weapon — AND MUCH MORE! Yet, with all of that I, or the United States of America, did not get the Noble Peace Prize. WOW!" he penned.



