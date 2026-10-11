Trump breaks silence after Nobel Peace Prize snub following last-minute bid for the honor
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Trump breaks silence after Nobel Peace Prize snub following last-minute bid for the honor

Donald Trump claimed he had 'saved more lives than anyone in history'

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Politics

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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