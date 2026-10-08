Donald Trump makes last-minute bid for the Nobel Peace Prize with statement about committee
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Donald Trump makes last-minute bid for the Nobel Peace Prize with statement about committee

Pope Leo is among the names tipped to win this year's Nobel Peace Prize

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Donald Trump, World News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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