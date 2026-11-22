Warning: this article contains small spoilers of GTA 6's first chapter.

Those who have jumped into Grand Theft Auto 6 are being urged to work through these ten tasks before completing the first chapter of the video game.

After waiting 13 years for the game, it's understandable gamers are taking their time exploring the world of Leonida before rushing through the main story missions.

However, if you are marching on with the main campaign, there are ten activities you should be complete before concluding chapter one of GTA 6, according to one X account.

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The mission 'Tourist Trap' signifies the conclusion of the game's opening segment, meaning certain opportunities and activities become unavailable if they are not completed before the final chapter one story beat.

As such @GTA6Tracker, has put together a handy guide to ensure players are not missing out on these ten tasks.

Create a separate manual save

Creating a new save before completing 'Tourist Trap' will allow players to revisit activities in the Florida Keys-inspired area of the map should they decide to proceed with the story and complete chapter one.

Players can control both Jason and Lucia in GTA 6 (Rockstar Games)

Complete Shirley's errands

GTA 6 players have become all too familiar with Jason's neighbor Shirley who seems to make a remark every time the protagonists passes.

For those who aren't sick of the NPC's voice, there are two errands players can run, involving a run for a bottle of rum from the liquor store, as well as a scooter errand.

Accept Lucia's meditation invitation

While the opportunity for Jason and Lucia to meditate together remains throughout the game, there's one particular meditation opportunity for players to complete after finishing 'Down to Earth'.

Cal's text message

It can be pretty easy to miss text messages in GTA 6, though you cannot turn down a pint or five at the Rusty Anchor though can you?

The guide recommends players complete this after 'Day Release' and before the the 'Swamped' mission for Brian.

Collect Mandy's cigar box

After repairing the sink during the much-talked about 'Pipework' mission, players should look for a cigar box that Mandy throws into her yard.\

Players meet Mandy in chapter one (Rockstar Games)

Purchase Lucia's necklace

Payers can reportedly purchase Lucia's necklace from The Siren's Chest in southwest Key Lento following the completion of 'Feng Shui'.

The accessory will set Jason back $475.

Search Donnie's truck

A H&L .38 Revolver can be found in Donnie's vehicle trunk during 'Don Gone', while aviator sunglasses can be discovered in the character's trailer's bathroom.

Find the yacht sunglasses

A couple standing near the middle-deck railing of a yacht, close to the lower entrance during 'Day Release' can provide players with a pair of sunglasses.

Explore Jason's home

The conclusion of season one sees Jason lose access to his home, so it's a good idea to thoroughly explore the digs before starting 'Tourist Trap'.

Deposit money into family savings

The guide suggests that players deposit spare cash into Family Savings to unlock perks ahead of the chapter one finale.

However, deposited money cannot be withdrawn, it should be noted.