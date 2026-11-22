A Christmas film that put the ho-ho into festive horror has been remade and released, nearly half a century after its original was pulled from screens.

The 1984 flick caused absolute backlash when it first released in cinemas all over the US, thanks to its portrayal of a killer Santa, but in 2026, it's safety to say we've seen it all when it comes to scary Xmas plots.

There has been Black Christmas, Gremlins, Christmas Evil and Krampus over the years, which is probably why when news came that Silent Night, Deadly Night was being revived, people were quick to celebrate instead of running for the hills.

The film’s plot focuses on the character Billy Chapman, who tragically witnesses his parents murdered by a man dressed as Santa Claus as a child.

Traumatized, Billy is then forced into a Catholic orphanage, where he is taught that 'naughty' kids are punished.

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Having already been left mentally scarred due to the Santa-killing spree he saw as a child, Billy grew up to work in a toy shop...before dressing up as Santa and going on his own Christmas Eve killing spree.

The film’s original cast starred the likes of Lilyan Chauvin and Gilmer McCormick, but was pulled shortly after its release when complaints began to roll out.

It was so upsetting for some, that protests were even held over its screening, which ultimately led to distributor TriStar pulling the film within a week of its release.

However, there were still loyal fans backing up the film, and when it was available to purchase on DVD and VCR, the sales were there, despite it being a limited release.

In light of horrors that have been banned making a comeback, the film has gotten itself a fresh remake, with Rohan Campbell, Ruby Modine and David Tomlinson, leading the film.

Viewers were quick to talk about how it stood the test of time, and over on Rotten Tomatoes, audiences seemed to love it – for the most part.

This is the outfit of a killer, Billy (Cineverse)

One person wrote: " Honestly one of the best films out there, you need to be fine with blood, guts, and gore but one of my favourite films out there for sure."

Another said: " The 2025 reboot of Silent Night, Deadly Night is a surprisingly clever and wildly entertaining slasher that easily surpasses its predecessor."

Someone else commented: " This is a remake that is worth watching because it doesn't just recycle what the original did."

But obviously, not everyone was convinced.

A critic wrote: " The '80s original was better. I don't get the high ratings."

Another said: "Couldn't surpass the low bar of the original."

Finally, a naysayer commented: " Pretty bad movie. Extreeemely bad. Beyond poor acting all around. It's bewildering how a B-movie this bad got such high ratings or much less, a theatrical release."

Guess, you'll have to watch it for yourself and find out if it's worth the hype.