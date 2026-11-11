Dustin Hoffman recalls moment he thought he was 'gonna die' after being caught in bed with another man's wife
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Dustin Hoffman recalls moment he thought he was 'gonna die' after being caught in bed with another man's wife

He also said that the filming of maybe his most famous movie was a 'terrible' experience

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Cindy Ord/WireImage

Topics: Celebrity, Film and TV

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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