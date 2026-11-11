Robyn reveals how welcoming a child alone changed 'Dancing On My Own' into pop’s greatest superpower
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Robyn reveals how welcoming a child alone changed 'Dancing On My Own' into pop’s greatest superpower

The Swedish pop icon opened up to Amy Poehler about how single motherhood made her view the heartbreak in 'Dancing on My Own' as an asset

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Matthew Baker/Getty Images

Topics: Music, Celebrity, Parenting

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe writes words for UNILAD during the ungodly hours when the rest of the country is sensibly asleep. Armed with a background in investigative reporting, she now dedicates her brain cells to dissecting pop culture discourse, viral absurdities, and breaking news across the US. Outside of work, she enjoys squinting at daylight, hoarding unplayed Steam games, and trying to convince people that journalism at 3 AM is glamorous.

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@tinkertonks

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