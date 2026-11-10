Kim Kardashian's SKIMS issues refunds and releases statement after $148 advent calendar criticized
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Kim Kardashian's SKIMS issues refunds and releases statement after $148 advent calendar criticized

One disappointed fan even slammed it as the 'worst advent calender' they've ever seen

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Nordstrom

Topics: Kim Kardashian, Shopping

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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