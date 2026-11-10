Kim Kardashian's SKIMS issues refunds and releases statement after $148 advent calendar criticized

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS has issued a statement promising fans refunds after the release of their controversial holiday advent calendar.

The Accessories Advent Calendar costs $148, but it was quickly dubbed as 'junk' on TikTok after a creator unboxed the 12 items it included.

The content creator, who posts from the handle @wetsloppyswollen, unwrapped various SKIMS-branded items, including a couple of keychains, silk hair ties, hair pins, a SKIMS squishy, a compact fur mirror, and a Christmas ornament.

In the video, it very quickly became apparent that the advent calendar didn't contain any form of underwear or shapewear, as would have perhaps been expected from a company that specializes in these products, as well as from the price tag.

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The TikToker addressed Kim directly in the video, saying: "Kimberly, you’re genuinely about to p**s me off. This is way too expensive."

This is the contents of the SKIMS Accessories Advent Calender (Reddit)

SKIMS responds to the criticism over the advent calender

In a statement provided to Today on Sunday (November 9), a spokesperson for SKIMS said they are 'aware of the feedback' surrounding the advent calendar and they are now offering refunds.

The spokesperson acknowledged that 'for some, the calendar didn’t meet expectations', before adding: "We have personally contacted every customer who purchased the calendar and offered them a choice of a full refund or a SKIMS credit to put towards other products.

"We want every customer to be truly happy with what they receive from SKIMS. Their feedback matters to us and will directly shape how we approach future releases."

'Worst calendar I've seen in my life'

Much of the internet seemed to agree with the clip, with one viewer commenting: "This should be lawsuit worthy and I'm not even joking at all," while a second added: "Worst calendar I've seen in my life that I had to comment three times in disbelief."

Meanwhile, a third commented: "Imagine waiting to do this day by day, this is insane."

Others had previously said they 'wouldn't pay $15' for the advent calendar, while another added: "The audacity to wrap them up in so much tissue paper too."

Meanwhile, others suggested that given the size of the squares on the advent calendar, it would have been easy to fit some more expensive accessories, including socks. However, other people online have been more forgiving of the advent calendar, as they pointed out the product was specifically marketed as an 'accessories' advent calendar.

Kim Kardashian's company have issued a statement following the mass disappointment (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

The website for the SKIMS advent calendar, which no longer appears to be on sale, explains the gift includes key chains, hair ties, scrunchies, clips, bobby pins, as well as a compact mirror.

Well, this certainly isn't the first time SKIMS has caused mass confusion.

Last year, the brand left fans confused over whether they were pulling a poorly timed April Fool's joke by releasing their 'Ultimate Bush' collection, which featured thongs topped with faux public hair in a variety of different colors and textures.