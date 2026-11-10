Prince Harry speaks out on online child safety after Meghan Markle’s dad’s arrest
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Prince Harry speaks out on online child safety after Meghan Markle’s dad’s arrest

Harry was opening a new memorial which honors children lost to the harms caused by social media

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Topics: Prince Harry, Royal Family, Social Media, Technology

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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