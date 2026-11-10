Prince Harry speaks out on online child safety after Meghan Markle’s dad’s arrest

Prince Harry has made his first public comments following the arrest of Meghan Markle's dad.

Speaking in Belgium to open the Lost Screen Memorial, which pays tribute to children lost to the harms of social media, he delivered a powerful speech addressing the need for people to stay safe online.

Harry opened the speech by asking the audience: “How did we reach a point where we can build technology capable of extraordinary things, yet still struggle to make it safe for a child?

“We rarely ask technology to be less ambitious.

Advert

"We’re told it will transform education. Cure disease. Solve problems we once thought impossible. Why should our ambition stop there?

Harry and Meghan are longstanding campaigners for the safety of young people online, as well as for holding technology companies accountable for the impact their platforms have on young users. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

“Why, when we ask whether it can keep a child safe, does everything suddenly become complicated? I am not asking for a world without technology.

"That isn’t possible, it isn’t what young people want, and it certainly isn’t what I want for my own children.

He finished by saying: "All children should be able to go online and discover something wonderful. A friend. An interest that becomes a passion. A place where they feel understood,” adding, “They deserve to feel safe wherever they are. In a classroom. On a playground. At any time, no matter where they are.”

Thomas Markle Sr. was arrested on Friday, 6 November 2026. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

When was Thomas Markle Sr. arrested

Thomas Markle Sr. was arrested on Friday, 6 November 2026.

He was taken into custody by FBI agents early in the morning at his assisted living facility in Lakeland, Florida. The 82-year-old father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was arrested on a federal criminal complaint charging him with one count of possession of child pornography.

Following his arrest, he made an initial court appearance in Tampa that same afternoon, where a judge ordered him to be released under house arrest with electronic monitoring.

Thomas Markle Sr. has denied all allegations regarding the possession of child sexual abuse material, calling the accusations 'sick lies' and 'the worst thing anyone could accuse me of.'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle travelled together to the European Parliament, where they reportedly ignored journalist's questions on entry.

According to People Meghan was asked “Meghan, how are you feeling and how are you coping?’”

The pair ignored the question.

Although the pair were initially down to speak together, The Telegraph have reported that Meghan is not currently feeling 'strong enough' to speak.

Meghan said in an Oct. 23 statement in the wake of the initial allegations that she was “deeply distressed at the news" (Photo by Nicolas Tucat - Pool/Getty Images)

Harry and Meghan have been vocal about their support for the safety of young people on the internet, using their voices to hold big tech accountable for how social media affects young people.

Harry added: "Europe cannot become a safe haven for children while harmful practices simply migrate to countries with fewer protections.

"We must work alongside nations across the globe so that progress here does not leave children elsewhere exposed to the same risks.

“A child’s safety should never depend on which country they call home.

"When we see the scale of resistance to child-safety measures, we should be asking who is behind it, who is funding it, and whose interests it serves.

"We should also remember that the loudest voices online are not necessarily the voices of the majority.”

He concluded by saying 'no family should have to lost a child before the world decides to protect one'.

This is a breaking news story, more as we get it..