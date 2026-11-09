Elon Musk responds to Russell Brand's rape conviction after comments resurface following guilty verdict
Home>Celebrity

Elon Musk responds to Russell Brand's rape conviction after comments resurface following guilty verdict

Brand was found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Finn Gomez/Getty Images

Topics: Celebrity, Elon Musk

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

You might also like

Choose your content: