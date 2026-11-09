Elon Musk responds to Russell Brand's rape conviction after comments resurface following guilty verdict

Warning: This article contains discussion of rape which some readers may find distressing.

Elon Musk has issued a one-word statement on X following Russell Brand's rape conviction.

Brand was found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault on November 5. He was acquitted on three further counts.

Responding to a tweet about Russell Brand's sentencing today (November 9) prior to the judge handing down his jail term, which suggested he could face a lengthy prison term, Musk responded: "Unjust."

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The disgraced comedian has now been sentenced to ten years and six months.

According to the Press Association, Brand showed no emotion as he was sentenced, telling his wife Laura Gallacher 'we'll be OK' as he was led away.

Russell Brand has been found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault (Photo by Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, before handing down his sentence, the judge Mr Justice Bennathan said Brand had 'a casual and arrogant disregard for a woman’s right to say no to you'.

He told Brand he had acted 'how you liked and when you liked, unhindered by the rules by which decent people live'.

Musk's comments come days after his resurfaced tweet went viral following Brand's conviction.

"I support Russell Brand. That man is not evil," Musk wrote on 17 September 2023, two days after The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4's Dispatches, featured allegations about Brand from four women.

On September 15 2023, the comedian released a social media video, in which he said he was 'very, very promiscuous' when he was younger. "During that time of promiscuity, the relationships that I had were absolutely, always consensual," he claimed.

Brand was found guilty of groping an MTV worker during a party at a Soho bar in 2004; sexually assaulting a Choice FM worker after encountering her in a corridor in 2005; and raping a 21-year-old fan after meeting her at a 2009 stand-up show at the Hammersmith Apollo.

Lastly, he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a Channel 4 worker during a forced massage in 2009.

Musk tweeted that he 'supported Brand' in September 2023 (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

His wife, Laura Gallacher, was in the court room at the time of the verdict, as Brand was seen saying: "Laura, I love you."

Musk is not the only celebrity to speak out following Brand's conviction.

TV personality and adventurer Bear Grylls, who was present for Brand's baptism in the River Thames, posted on X: "Brand's faith seemed genuine to me at the time when I was a guest at his private baptism. I have attended a few now.

"It's part of our calling as men and women of faith, to love and serve anyone. It is the sick that need healing. Judgement is for the courts and God... I wouldn't want to ever discourage someone's coming to faith.

"It is right that justice has now been served. I can't imagine how hard this time has been for the victims, the heroes of the day."

If you've been affected by any of the issues in this article, you can contact The National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800.656.HOPE (4673), available 24/7. Or you can chat online via online.rainn.org