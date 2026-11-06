Elon Musk announces Cybertruck will end production sparking outrage from Tesla fans

Production of Tesla's Cybertruck at the car company's Texas factory will conclude next year, Elon Musk has announced.

Tesla officially unveiled the modern vehicle in 2019, before it came to market and was delivered to customers in November 2023.

While that was only three years ago, Musk has seemingly suggested production on the Cybertruck will be stopped by mid-2027 to free up space for its Cybercab robotaxi.

"Tesla will be winding down production of the Cybertruck at Gigafactory Texas around the middle of next year to make room for increased Cybercab production," Musk wrote on X.

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The Tesla head honcho did not comment on whether production on the Cybertruck would be permanently halted, or whether it was just this Tesla factory that would be stopping work.

Production of Tesla's Cybertruck at the car company's Texas factory will conclude, Elon Musk has confirmed (Kent NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images)

However, Wes Morrill, lead engineer at Tesla seemed to suggest the car would be discontinued, as he penned on X: "Cybertruck was an incredible technology development platform and lives on through Cybercab."

The move has been met with backlash from many Tesla fans, with one person on social media describing the move as a 'terrible plan'.

They penned: "This is a terrible plan unless you're coming out with another large vehicle."

Meanwhile, a second added: "This is madness, Elon. People want a vehicle that we can control off-road that is a Tesla."

One person commented on Musk's X post detailing the development, dubbing the Cybertruck 'the best vehicle Tesla has ever made', as they slammed the move.

Musk promptly replied to the remark, simply saying 'true', before adding: "But the Cybertruck fleet will be around for a long time."

UNILAD has reached out to Tesla for comment.

While the car may be popular now, the unveiling of the vehicle some seven years ago got off to a disastrous star.

Tesla's Cybertruck has become a popular vehicle (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

Musk boasted of the car's so-called 'shatterproof' windows only for one of them to be smashed during a live demo.

The Tesla founder was so confident in the Cybertruck's rock-hard credentials back, he asked Tesla design chief Franz von Holshausen to try and break the glass of the 'shatterproof' glass during a launch demo.

"You want a truck that's really tough, not fake tough,” he said at the time.

"You want a truck you can take a sledgehammer to, a truck that won't scratch, doesn't dent."

But when von Holshausen launched a steel ball at the car, he actually ended up breaking two windows.

Musk then awkwardly told the room: "A little room for improvement. Alright, let's see... So yeah... We threw wrenches, we threw everything - we even literally threw the kitchen sink at the glass and it didn't break.

"For some weird reason it broke now, I don't know why. We'll fix it in post."