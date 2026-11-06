Elon Musk announces Cybertruck will end production sparking outrage from Tesla fans
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Elon Musk announces Cybertruck will end production sparking outrage from Tesla fans

One Tesla fan described the move as a 'terrible plan'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto via Getty Images

Topics: Tesla, Cybertruck , Elon Musk, Cars

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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