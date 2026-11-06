If you thought choosing plant-based dairy alternatives was healthier for your body, a new study has instead found it could lead to some 'serious' effects.

Those with lactose intolerances, or choose not to consume animal byproducts, have enjoyed a wave of products hitting the shelves in the last decade or so.

Prior to this lifestyle being popularized in recent years, vegans and allergists were left with only two milk options: cow or goat.

However, now, if you browse the dairy aisle – you may see oat, coconut, almond, hazelnut, soya milk and more available to choose from.

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But while those were thought to be less harmful than its animal counterparts, British researchers writing in The Lancet Planetary Health journal said they can cause a number of complications.

Researchers have explored the impact of dairy-free milk (Getty Stock Images)

Experts from the University of Surrey and Queen's University Belfast disclosed within the study that drinking the alternative milks could lead to things like nutrient deficiencies, a lack of iodine in the system and more.

They found this by studying 3,500 people from the National Diet and Nutrition Survey and the nutritional content of 164 non-dairy milks, 76 yoghurts and 67 cheese alternatives.

Shockingly, only 16 were fortified with iodine – an essential compound that helps to regulate metabolism, thyroid hormones and even brain function.

"The UK is particularly vulnerable to iodine insufficiency due to a lack of an iodine fortification policy such as universal salt iodisation, which many other countries have," Dr Sarah Bath, the study's lead author said.

"But many people are unaware of the importance of iodine - and the fact that dairy products are one of its richest dietary sources in the UK.

"Unless fortified, plant-based alternatives contain very little iodine - and this could cause problems for some people."

Elsewhere in the study, it was revealed that 61 per cent of the milks studied contained added calcium, and one in five were fortified with riboflavin.

Further to that, 46 per cent contained vitamin B12, which is a vitamin that people can easily be deficient in.

Ultimately, the researchers shared that reducing as little as 20 to 35 per cent of dairy products in a person's diet and swapping it with plant-based alternatives significantly increased the number of women and girls who do not get enough iodine.

A deficiency in iodine can cause thyroid problems (Getty Stock Images)

The study also found calcium intake plummeted when making the switch in both girls and boys.

Iodine can be found in small amounts in many foods, such as fish, yogurt, pink salt and seaweed.

If you fail to get the recommended 150 micrograms per day, you could develop things like a thyroid goitre, which is a large lump on the neck and stems from thyroid complications.

Fatigue, weight gain, dry skin, constipation, difficulty concentrating and hair loss are also symptoms of a stressed thyroid.

However, when eating too much, it can cause the opposite to happen, with things like anxiety and weight loss being indicators that the thyroid is overproducing its TSH hormone.