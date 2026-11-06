Oat and almond milk could put millions at risk of nutrient deficiencies, scientists discover
Home>News>Health

Oat and almond milk could put millions at risk of nutrient deficiencies, scientists discover

The British researchers say it can lead to thyroid issues if left for a long period of time

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Topics: Health, Science

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

You might also like

Choose your content: