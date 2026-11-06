Rice Krispies replace rice in recipe as dietitian warns adding wheat could affect millions

Kellogg's has revealed why it's changed the recipes of Rice Krispies and Coco Pops, but it comes at a cost to certain customers now left unable to enjoy them.

Biologist Jeremy Wade called it and who should be experiencing the repercussions first-hand but our beloved bowls of Rice Krispies?

In European markets, Kellogg's Rice Krispies are now taking on a bit of a different form.

Now trading as Kellanova in Ireland, the company has revealed it has changed its recipe for Rice Krispies and Coco Pops to be made with corn flour and rice flour, opposed to whole rice grains.

Why Kellogg's has changed its Rice Krispies and Coco Pops recipes

Why? Well, a Kellanova spokesperson told The Journal: "This recent change helps us maintain consistent quality at a time when changing weather conditions are affecting the quality and availability of some of the rice and grains used in our cereals."

Advert

While some customers have complained of the cereal no longer having its iconic 'snap, crackle and pop,' the nutritional values of the cereal stay the same.

But the one big change? Rice Krispies and Coco Pops packaging will now offer a new 'contains wheat gluten' warning which could impact millions of customers with a wheat allergy or coeliac disease.

Rice Krispies recipe has changed (Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The new Rice Krispies recipe rules the cereal out for those with a wheat allergy or coeliac disease

Before, the cereal used to state it was 'made from whole grains of rice, flavoured with barley malt extract. Labelled "may contain" gluten because of shared factory lines,' as detailed by Oliver's Kitchen.

Now? Packets read: "Rice flour, sugar, barley malt extract, wheat gluten, salt, vitamins and iron. Contains barley and wheat."

Barely and wheat gluten now declared as allergens on the packet and highlighted in bold in the ingredients list.

Oliver's Kitchen warned: "Some people with coeliac disease can eat foods with a small amount of barley malt extract, but only when the food is labelled gluten free, meaning it has 20 parts per million of gluten or less. Without that label, you can't tell how much is in there.

"Wheat gluten is different. It's an ingredient in its own right now, not a trace. If you have coeliac disease or a wheat allergy, Rice Krispies and Coco Pops are off the list."

And Kellogg's has responded to the 'noticeable' change to its much-loved products.





Kellogg's said: "We appreciate that even small changes to a much-loved product can feel noticeable and that’s why we have approached this with a lot of care and consideration.

"The updated recipes have been carefully assessed for taste, appearance and texture, and we are continuing to listen closely to consumer feedback."

And if you're a coeliac or have a wheat allergy? Well, fear not, because many supermarket's own brand 'free from' cereals make sure to remain wheat and gluten free.

So your opportunity to snap, crackle, and pop lives on.