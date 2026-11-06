Rice Krispies replace rice in recipe as dietitian warns adding wheat could affect millions
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Rice Krispies replace rice in recipe as dietitian warns adding wheat could affect millions

It's not the only beloved cereal which has been tweaked either...

Poppy Bilderbeck

Poppy Bilderbeck

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Featured Image Credit: Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Topics: Food and Drink, Health, Climate Change

Poppy Bilderbeck
Poppy Bilderbeck

Poppy Bilderbeck is a freelance journalist with words in The Times, The Telegraph, Cosmopolitan UK, Daily Express, LADbible, UNILAD and more... She is a former Senior Journalist at LADbible Group. She graduated from The University of Manchester in 2021 with a First in English Literature and Drama, where alongside her studies she was Editor-in-Chief of The Tab Manchester. Poppy is most comfortable when chatting about anything most others find uncomfortable to discuss, works with incredible mental health charities Words Matter and the Raphael Rowe Foundation, alongside starting her own - the first mental health charity for journalists - PRESS(ED).

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