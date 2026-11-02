Expert issues warning over electrolyte drinks as popularity of online trend increases

Many people swear by drinking electrolytes after a heavy night of drinking - but one expert has warned why this may not be the best cure every time.

Not only are they used for hangovers, but many people also use them after exercise to help them rehydrate - and they've become especially popular on TikTok.

Electrolytes are essential minerals that help the body function properly. These include sodium, potassium, magnesium and calcium. These minerals help regulate fluid balance, support nerve signals and allow muscles to contract properly.

Electrolyte drinks contain these minerals and are designed to help replenish those lost through sweating, exercise or illness. Seems great, right? Well, maybe not, as experts warn that they don't come without risk.

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Rob Hobson, a nutritionist and author of Unprocess Your Family Life, told the Daily Mail: "While replacing sodium and other minerals lost through sweat, they keep the body in balance and reduce the risk of fatigue - as well as dizziness and cramps."

However, he advised that people don't need to be drinking electrolytes every time they exercise. Athletes and those who do intense exercise may need to consume more sodium than the regular person.

Experts say that the average person does not need to drink electrolyte drinks every day (Getty Stock)

What are the risks?

As with most things, too much can be bad for you. Those with kidney problems are most at risk of the side effects, as their organs may struggle to get rid of any excess sodium.

As per Cleveland Clinic, high sodium intake can lead to high blood pressure because it causes the body to retain more water. This increases the volume of blood in the bloodstream, putting greater pressure on blood vessel walls.

However, even those without kidney damage should watch out, one expert warns.

Kidney health expert Professor Simon Davies told the outlet: "The danger is that consuming a lot of extra sodium every day in a drink can increase blood pressure, which can then damage the kidneys. Damaged kidneys are not as efficient at removing excess salt, so blood pressure rises even higher and the kidneys are damaged even further – and so on and so on, in a vicious circle."

He also added that people may not even realize their kidneys are damaged until it's 'too late.'

Athletes may need to consume more sodium than the regular person (Getty Stock)

Many of these drinks contain a high level of salt, so it is important to check this before consumption.

All in all, experts say that a normal person does not need to be drinking electrolyte dinks every day.

For most people, a balanced diet including seeds, fruit and vegetables, provides sufficient electrolytes, meaning additional supplements are not usually necessary unless minerals have been lost through excessive sweating, vomiting or diarrhoea.

How do I know if I'm low on electrolytes?

Cleveland Clinic notes that these can vary depending on the type of electrolyte a person is low on, and the severity. However, symptoms can include:

Confusion and irritability

Diarrhea or constipation

Fatigue

Headaches

Irregular or fast heart rate

Muscle cramps, muscle spasms or weakness

Nausea and vomiting

Numbness or tingling in limbs, fingers and toes.

As always, anyone with any concerns should consult their doctor.