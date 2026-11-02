Expert issues warning over electrolyte drinks as popularity of online trend increases
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Expert issues warning over electrolyte drinks as popularity of online trend increases

The drinks have become popular on Tiktok - but you may not need them after all

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock

Topics: Health, Food and Drink

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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