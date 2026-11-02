You can become US president and see how your decisions could change America with online simulator
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You can become US president and see how your decisions could change America with online simulator

Think you'd made a good president? Well, now you have a chance to prove it

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Topics: Gaming, Politics, US News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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