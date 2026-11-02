You can become US president and see how your decisions could change America with online simulator

Ever wanted to test your luck at running the country? While it may not be possible to just walk into the White House, there's an online simulator that provides the next best thing.

While sports fans have had the opportunity to manage their favourite soccer team in Madden, or play as their baseball hero in the MLB video games, those interested in politics have had no such joy.

Well, that was until Fantasy President Career was launched, an online simulator that allows you to step into the shoes of Donald Trump, Joe Biden and many other past presidents and see if you can do a better job.

The premium version of the game, which costs $8 a month allows players to start a political career between 1990 and 2025 as jobs including governor, state legislator, US representative, senator or POTUS.

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You can now virtually enter the White House as president (Getty Stock Photo)

Like any other career mode simulator, the world advances month by month and a player's popularity can change based on actions you make.

You can enter political races at your desire, including a presidential election in a bid to run the entire country.

There's also the option to start in the White House right from the start of the game should you wish.

"Would you be a good president? Everyone thinks they would. Fantasy President puts you in the Oval Office on day one, with the real Congress, real crises and a country that answers back," the Fantasy President Career's X account explains.

There's also a free, demo version of the political simulator available to play, which allows players to jump into the shoes of Trump, Biden or Barack Obama.

You can jump into the shoes of Obama with the president simulator (ERIK S. LESSER/AFP via Getty Images)

Fancy taking over the country in January 2025 as Trump returns to the White House after beating Kamala Harris? Well, now's you chance.

You can also enter the White House in January 2021 as Biden at the height of the Covid pandemic and just a matter of weeks after the Capitol Building riots.

Or if you decide you want to become president in January 2013 as Obama started his second term, there's that option too.

And of course, as Fantasy President Career is a simulation game, you can make decisions different to that of what was made in real life.

But be aware, every bit of legislation passed could make you awfully unpopular.