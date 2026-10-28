Donald Trump suggests turning Venezuela into 51st US state less than a year after US military intervention
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Donald Trump suggests turning Venezuela into 51st US state less than a year after US military intervention

Less than a year after ousting Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, the President has his eyes firmly set on claiming the country

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Donald Trump, US News, Politics, World News

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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