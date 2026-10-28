Inside the Pentagon's 90-day doomsday plan to survive off-grid during all-out global war
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Inside the Pentagon's 90-day doomsday plan to survive off-grid during all-out global war

US military bases are being ordered to operate off-grid for three months as officials prepare for domestic cyber and infrastructure attacks

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Politics, US News

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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