Inside the Pentagon's 90-day doomsday plan to survive off-grid during all-out global war

The Pentagon is overhauling its readiness doctrine under a sweeping defense directive dubbed the FORTRESS initiative, requiring major domestic military installations to operate completely off-grid for at least 90 days in the event of a catastrophic global war or crippling cyberattack.

Formally known as Federal Operations for Resilience, Troop Resources, Energy, Supply, and Survivability, the initiative aims to insulate the United States armed forces from vulnerabilities tied to civilian utilities, severed supply routes, and hostile sabotage.

Under the directive, domestic military bases must ensure they can generate their own electricity, pump independent water supplies, and sustain frontline operations for three full months without relying on public infrastructure.

The Domestic Threat: Why Civilian Infrastructure Is an 'Intolerable Risk'

The defense blueprint addresses mounting intelligence fears that a near-peer conflict—involving major adversaries like China or Russia—would likely begin not on a distant foreign battlefield, but with coordinated strikes against America’s domestic homeland.

Cyber intrusions targeting municipal electrical grids, pipeline sabotage, and drone strikes could blind cities, sever communications, and incapacitate military mobilization before a single troop transport leaves American soil.

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Pentagon leadership has warned that municipal dependence poses a catastrophic hazard to continuity of command.

"We don't want to rely on standard civilian municipal infrastructure to run our national defence. We just simply can't. It's an intolerable risk," Pentagon chief spokesperson Sean Parnell warned. "Power is combat now. Without electricity, you lose communications, water, logistics, assembly lines and just basic military command structures."

The plan is part of the administration's latest move to protect US civilians should an enemy launch an attack (Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Microreactors and Off-Grid Microgrids

To counteract total power failure, the Pentagon's 90-day survival model is centered around radical energy independence.

The Department of Defense plans to deploy mobile nuclear microreactors, large-scale industrial battery arrays, and localized microgrids that can automatically sever ties with civilian networks the moment an attack or grid collapse occurs.

Under this framework, strategic command hubs, airfields, and missile launch sites will be isolated within self-contained energy loops. By utilizing nuclear micro-power plants and protected generator arrays, bases will retain the capacity to launch retaliatory strikes, operate satellite links, and project global airpower even if the civilian regional networks around them collapse into total darkness.

Strategic Reserves and the Civil Reserve Manufacturing Network

Beyond keeping base lights on, the mandate enforces strict resource stockpiling across domestic installations.

Bases must house extensive strategic reserves covering critical munitions, vehicle and jet fuel, medical equipment, rare earth minerals, and vital microelectronics.

Installations are also being required to eliminate single points of failure by contracting at least two independent production pathways for every critical military component.

In tandem, the Pentagon is building out the Civil Reserve Manufacturing Network, identifying commercial domestic factories that can instantly pivot away from civilian goods and convert assembly lines into military production hubs during prolonged, multi-front conflict. This means even routine commercial factories could be tasked with producing weapons and munitions, should the situation demand it.

The message behind the doctrine is clear: the American military cannot afford to assume civilian supply chains will remain intact during total war.

By hardening domestic bases into self-sufficient fortresses capable of fighting in the dark for 90 days, military planners aim to guarantee that nuclear deterrents, retaliatory airstrikes, and global command centers remain lethal regardless of what unfolds across the civilian landscape.

Several US allies have also begun preparations for a potential war, with many civilians instructed to assemble an emergency kit (Getty Stock Images)

Western Allies Issue Warnings to Prepare for War

The Pentagon's radical survival posture mirrors a broader, unsettling shift taking place across Western defense circles, where civilian populations are increasingly being told to ready themselves for large-scale conflict.

In the United Kingdom, defense chiefs have issued stark warnings that modern warfare demands a "citizen army" and total societal resilience, cautioning that relying on standing military forces alone is no longer enough to counter hybrid aggression.

Across Europe, that transition from peacetime complacency to wartime readiness is already in full swing.

Nordic nations including Sweden, Norway, and Finland have systematically distributed war-preparedness manuals and digital guides urging millions of households to stockpile long-life rations, water, battery radios, and essential medicines to survive independently for days if national infrastructure is knocked out.

By mandating that its own domestic bases survive disconnected from the outside world for three full months, the Pentagon is aligning with a sobering international consensus: the modern homeland is now an active frontline.