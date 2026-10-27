Passengers stranded after selling everything to live on 'endless' cruise as company suspends operations
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Passengers stranded after selling everything to live on 'endless' cruise as company suspends operations

Villa Vie Residences suspended its 'endless' cruise in Cambodia, forcing residents to find shelter ashore as their dream life came to an end

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Villa Vie Residences

Topics: Cruise ship, Travel

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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