Notorious serial killer Ted Bundy linked to unsolved 1974 cold case 50 years after disappearance
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Notorious serial killer Ted Bundy linked to unsolved 1974 cold case 50 years after disappearance

Utah authorities have used DNA evidence to connect serial killer Ted Bundy to the 1974 murder of 17-year-old Melissa Ann Smith.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Crime, Ted Bundy

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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