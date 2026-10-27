Mom hasn't peed in five years and says doctors don't know why
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Mom hasn't peed in five years and says doctors don't know why

She sets a reminder every four hours to empty her bladder

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Health, Science

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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