How doctors really know you're asleep when you're put under anesthetic
Home>News>Health

How doctors really know you're asleep when you're put under anesthetic

There are numerous 'signs we need to increase the anesthetic depth'

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Ty Rogers, MD/YouTube

Topics: Sleep, Health

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

X

@JMYjourno

Choose your content: