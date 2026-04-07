Microbiologist reveals how often you should really wash you sheets and what happens if you don't

How long is too long? One question everyone seems to have a different answer for is how often you should wash your sheets.

With the busy lifestyles many of us live, changing the bed sheets can quickly fall down our to-do lists, or totally forgotten about. And let's face it, it's not exactly a fun chore to do.

Now, a microbiologist has weighed in, and their advice might just make you rethink your routine.

Chances are, you’re not washing your sheets often enough. In a survey by Amerisleep, more than 27 percent of Americans reported washing their bedsheets only once a month and, spoiler alert, that’s far from ideal.

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There’s nothing better than tucking yourself into a bed that’s clean, fresh, and inviting at the end of a long day. But if you go too long without washing, those cozy sheets could be harboring dust, bacteria, or mites. And that’s where problems like allergies, skin irritation, and even colds can sneak in.

You might want to start washing your sheets more often (Getty Stock)

Our bodies are home to millions of bacteria and fungi, many of which are transferred to our pillows, duvets, and sheets. Our bodies also collect dust, pollen, pollutants, and allergens during the day which can transfer to our bedding. And showering before bed won’t stop this from happening, either.

But this can be avoided by washing your sheets more often.

Sheets and pillowcases should be washed weekly, or every three to four days if you’ve been ill, sweat heavily to remove sweat, oils, microbes, allergens and dead skin cells, says Primrose Freestone via The Independent.

These bedtime items should be washed at 140°F (60°C) or higher to kill bacteria and dust mites.

The advice is different depending on whether you share your bed with a furry friend (Getty Stock)

Dust mites, which can be found on dirty bedsheets, can cause stuffy noses and congestion, though not washing can produce more serious health implications.

Blankets and duvet covers can be washed a little less frequently, however the golden rule changes if you have pets that snuggle up next to you in bed.

You should plan to wash your blankets and duvet covers every two weeks, or more frequently if you have pets. This should be done at the highest temperature on the care label list.

Meanwhile, duvets should be washed every three to four months. However this recommendation can change depending on whether you have pets and children who sleep in the bed.

Be sure to check the label as some duvets are machine-washable, however others may need professional cleaning.

Regularly laundering your duvets, sheets and pillowcases should help reduce the risk of allergic reactions, prevent infections, and keep odours far away.